Karnataka CM directs officials to start mini-textile parks in 25 taluks

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has directed officials to establish mini-textile parks in 25 taluks of the state, which have a larger concentration of weavers population.

Speaking after launching the Direct Benefit Transfer for the handloom and powerloom weavers/workers under the ‘Nekar Sanman’ scheme in Bengaluru on Wednesday, Bommai said the mini textile parks will help weavers starting from processing cotton and manufacturing readymade garments.

“I have close links with weavers individually and saw their problems from closeness. The weavers must focus on the quality of products and come forward for exports. The market must be extended through the digital forum and for this, the Department of Handlooms and Textile will extend full support. Steps are being taken to reach an agreement with Amazon, Flipkart and other online platforms,” the Chief Minister added.

“Til now, the assistance was only for the weavers but now it has been extended to the powerloom weavers and workers after understanding their problems. It’s the Sankranti gift for the weavers. While B.S. Yediyurappa was the Chief Minister, he responded to the problems of weavers. During the Covid-19 pandemic, he took bold decisions such as loan waiver and the Nekar Sanman scheme. The incumbent government is also helping them in a big way. Demands of those legislators in whose constituencies there is a big concentration of the weavers’ population is fulfilled immediately.”

On this occasion, Bommai interacted with the weavers of Bengaluru Rural and Urban, Tumkur, Belagavi and Bagalkot districts.

Karnataka Textiles and Sugar Minister Shankarpatil Munenkoppa, State Handloom Development Corporation Chairman Siddu Savadi, State BJP MLAs Mahadevappa, Shivalingappa Yadwad, M.D. Lakshminarayana, among others were also present.