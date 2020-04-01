Karnataka CM donates a year’s salary to COVID-19 relief fund

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Wednesday announced donating his one-year salary to the relief fund set up to fight COVID-19.

“Chief Minister @BSYBJP has announced that he will donate his entire one-year’s salary to the CM Relief Fund Covid-19,” tweeted Yediyurappa in Kannada and English from this tech hub.

In a video clip tagged along with the tweet, Yediyurappa also urged in Kannada all his cabinet colleagues, ruling BJP Legislators, officials and citizens to liberally contribute to the relief fund to fight the infectious disease.

“I also appeal to the citizens to contribute in whatever capacity to help the state in fighting the coronavirus outbreak,” said Yediyurappa in the tweet.

Over 100 people across the southern state tested positive for the dreadful pandemic till Tuesday, including three deaths and 8 discharged, said the state health department in a statement here.

Source: IANS

