Karnataka CM inaugurates 120 ambulances at Vidhana Soudha

State Health Minister, K Sudhakar Health and other cabinet ministers were also present at the inauguration event.

By ANI|   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Updated: 12th September 2021 1:40 pm IST
Karnataka CM inaugurates 120 ambulances at Vidhana Soudha
Photo: Twitter

Bengaluru: Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday inaugurated 120 ambulances at Vidhana Soudha.

State Health Minister, K Sudhakar Health and other cabinet ministers were also present at the inauguration event.

Speaking to ANI, the Chief Minister said, “We are strengthing the health infrastructure at local and taluka levels. With all the facilities and upgrading of centres at Primary Health Centres (PHCs) and Community Health Centres (CHCs), we have decided to add more numbers of ambulances to increase the reach.”

MS Education Academy

 We are having a close watch on the health parameters. We are taking a scientific approach towards maintaining the health infrastructure, the minister further added.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Bangalore News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button