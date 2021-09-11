Karnataka CM pays tribute to those who laid their lives to protect forests, wildlife

CM wrote on Twitter, "Let us commemorate those who sacrificed their lives for the protection of forest resources and wildlife."

By ANI|   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Published: 11th September 2021 5:27 pm IST
Karnataka to provide free post-treatment to black fungus patients
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai (File Photo)

Bengaluru: At an event on National Forest Martyrs Day at Aranya Bhavan in Bengaluru on Saturday, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and several senior officials paid tribute to those who had laid down their lives in order to protect forests and wildlife across India.

Marking the occasion, the CM wrote on Twitter, “Let us commemorate those who sacrificed their lives for the protection of forest resources and wildlife.”

The event was also attended by many senior officials including Sanjay Mohan, the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) and Jawaid Akhtar, the Additional Chief Secretary to the Government of Karnataka.

MS Education Academy
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Bangalore News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button