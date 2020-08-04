Karnataka CM reviews availability of ventilator beds

Bengaluru, Aug 4 : Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa reviewed the status of ventilator beds in the state-run hospitals with officials on phone from the private hospital where he is undergoing treatment for Covid-19, according to an official, here on Tuesday.

“Yediyurappa held a review meeting on the availability of ventilator beds in state-run hospitals for treating critical Covid-19 patients,” an official said.

The Chief Minister, 77, was admitted to the private Manipal hospital on Sunday night after testing positive for coronavirus.

“The officials told Yediyurappa the state had received 681 ventilators from the Centre under the PM-CARES Fund and 335 had been installed in the Covid designated hospitals,” said the official.

The remaining 346 ventilators would be installed across the state by this weekend, he said and added, additional 1,279 ventilators, allotted to the state, would reach the city this month.

Yediyurappa directed the officials to appoint anesthetics, para-medics and nurses for operating the ventilators in the hospitals.

The Chief Minister also asked them to consider on the priority basis the request of private hospitals for ventilators.

