Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah slams PM Modi for equating INDIA with East India company

Published: 26th July 2023 12:58 pm IST
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah (ANI PHOTO)

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for calling the opposition parties alliance, the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (I.N.D.I.A) as the East India Company.

Taking to social media, CM Siddaramaiah stated, “It is the honorable Prime Minister Narendra Modi who has compared the alliance of opposition parties ‘India’ to the East India Company and the Indian Mujahideen.

“Nirav Modi and Lalit Modi, who looted hundreds of crores of tax-payers money of Indians and ran away from the country, is your name Modi? Can they be compared with you?”

Siddaramaiah further said, “Rahul Gandhi was sued for defamation, sentenced to two years in jail, and disqualified from the Lok Sabha for asking about Modi in the names of Lalit and Nirav. Now your comparison of INDIA to East India Company and Indian Mujahideen… doesn’t the similar action taken against Rahul Gandhi apply here also?

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi …why do you have so much hatred for the beautiful, melodious and holy name of India? Being so impatient with the name India, will you change the name of your own government programmes like Make in India, Startup India, Skill India etc.?” CM Siddaramaiah said.

