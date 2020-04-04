Karnataka CM tells employers not to cut salaries

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Saturday requested employers not to cut the salaries of their employees amid the Covid-19 lockdown

“I request all the employers not to cut salaries of their maids, servants, drivers etc.. who are not able to work due to social distancing,” tweeted Yediyurappa.

He said such a compassionate gesture will support the poor and needy to overcome this hard time.

Source: IANS

