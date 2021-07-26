Karnataka CM Yediyurappa announces resignation; gets emotional

Bengaluru: Putting rest to speculations of his replacement, Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa announced his resignation on Monday. Incidentally, he also completes two years in office today.

“I will resign after lunch,” he announced in a tearful speech in which he talked about being tested constantly in the past two years.

Addressing the Vidhan Soudha, Yediyurappa broke down and said: “Every moment of my political life was an Agnipariksha.”

For a few weeks now, serious political changes looked imminent in Karnataka, with Yediyurappa visiting New Delhi amid a tiff with party cadre.

Earlier, on Thursday, speaking to media persons, Chief Minister Yediyurappa made it clear that the final decision will be taken by the BJP high command. “I will obey the suggestions given by them and I am no way concerned about the next chief minister, whether he comes from the Dalit community or any other community. I will accept the decision.”

Last month, some BJP MLAs had demanded that Yediyurappa must step down as chief minister. State Tourism Minister CP Yogeeshwara in a statement had said that instead of the Chief Minister, his son has been ruling and controlling the Ministries of Karnataka.