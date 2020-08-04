Karnataka Congress leader Siddaramaiah tests COVID-19 positive (Ld)

Bengaluru, Aug 4 : Karnataka Congress leader Siddaramaiah has tested positive for the novel coronavirus and has been admitted to a private hospital in the city, an official said on Tuesday.

“Karnataka opposition leader and former state Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is admitted to Manipal Hospital for evaluation of fever after the antigen test for COVID-19 is positive,” the official told IANS here.

In a statement, the hospital said Siddaramaiah is doing well and stable.

“Siddaramaiah is undergoing appropriate evaluation and management by a multi-disciplinary team of doctors,” said the hospital.

The veteran politician also tweeted that he has been tested positive for COVID-19 and admitted to the hospital on the advice of doctors as a precaution.

“I request all those who had come in contact with me to check out for symptoms and to quarantine themselves,” he said in the tweet.

Siddaramaiah’s son and party legislator Yathindra said in Kannada that his father had fever since Monday morning and was hospitalized overnight.

“Corona antigen test has confirmed that he has been infected with the virus. I ask those who have come in contact with him recently should quarantine,” said Yathindra.

Incidentally, incumbent Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, who also tested positive for the virus on Sunday, is in the same hospital for treatment along with his daughter B.Y. Padmavati, who too tested positive for the virus on Monday and was admitted in Manipal in the city’s eastern suburb.

