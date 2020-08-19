Karnataka Congress MLA donates plasma for Covid patients

Bengaluru, Aug 19 : Congress legislator H.D. Ranganath from the Kunigal assembly segment in Karnataka’s Tumakuru district donated his plasma to Covid patients at a private hospital here on Wednesday.

“As I recovered from the infection on July 28 with anti-bodies, I have donated 500 ml plasma at HCG Hospital in the city, which will be used to treat two Covid patients in need of it,” Ranganath told IANS here.

The convalescent plasma therapy involves using antibodies from the blood of a recovered Covid-19 patient to treat those affected by the corona virus.

Though Ranganath, an orthopedic surgeon, his aged parents, son and brother tested Covid positive in early July, they got treated and discharged in 2-3 weeks, as they were all asymptomatic.

“My younger brother Ramchandra Prahbhu, who is a physician, also donated 500 ml plasma along with me at the same hospital so that two more Covid patients can be treated for the infection,” said Ranganath.

Allaying fears about the pandemic and the stigma attached to it, Ranganath said testing and treatment with all precautions like quarantining and timely food would ensure early recovery from the infection.

“As a public representative, I have also distributed over 2-lakh Vitamin C, Vitamin D and other immunity boosters to many people in my constituency over the last 2-3 months to ensure they remain free from the virus,” said Ranganath.

Congress state unit president D.K. Shivakumar congratulated Ranganath and his brother for donating their plasma for treating Covid patients.

“Ranganath is the first lawmaker in the country to donate plasma and set an example for other Covid recovered patients to offer their plasma to treat others,a said Shivakumar in a statement in Kannada.

With no sign of let-up in containing the disease, a record 8,642 new cases were registered across the southern state on Wednesday, taking its Covid tally to 2,49,590, including 81,097 active after 1,64,150 were discharged till date, with 7,201 in the last 24 hours, while 4,327 succumbed to the virus since March 9, with 126 during the day.

Of the fresh cases, Bengaluru Urban recorded 2,804, taking its tally to 96,910, including 33,380 active after 62,041 were discharged so far, while 1,588 died of the infection till date, with 56 in the last 24 hours.

Source: IANS

