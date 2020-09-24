Karnataka Congress MLA Narayan Rao dies of COVID-19

By Abdullah FahadUpdated: 24th September 2020 6:08 pm IST
Karnataka Congress MLA Narayan Rao dies of COVID-19

Bengaluru: Karnataka Congress MLA B Narayan Rao passed away due to the novel coronavirus on Thursday.

“Narayan Rao, MLA from Basavakalyan constituency in Bidar district passed away at 3:55 pm today. He was admitted to Manipal Hospital on September 1. He was diagnosed with severe COVID-19 infection,” Manipal Hospitals said in its statement.

Congress State president DK Shivkumar said that Rao was a committed Congress leader known for his simplicity and service to the poor.]

“Deeply saddened to hear about the unfortunate demise of our Basavakalyan MLA Shri. B Narayan Rao due to Covid-19,” Shivkumar wrote on Twitter.

In a subsequent tweet, Shivkumar said he was a “committed” Congress leader who was known for his simplicity and service to the poor. “Heartfelt condolences to his bereaved family in this time of grief,” the tweet further read.

Source: ANI

READ:  K'taka farmers seek exemption from export ban on 'Bangalore Rose' onions
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Bangalore News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

By Abdullah FahadUpdated: 24th September 2020 6:08 pm IST
Back to top button