Karnataka contractor suicide: Family pleas court against clean chit to Eshwarappa

Bengaluru: The family of Santhosh Patil, the contractor from Karnataka’s Belagavi, who committed suicide alleging a demand for 40 per cent commission in contract works by former minister K.S. Eshwarappa’s aides, has questioned the clean chit given to him in the court.

Prashath Patil, a cousin of Santhosh Patil, on Tuesday submitted a petition questioning the clean chit to Eshwarappa by the Special Investigating Team (SIT) in the Special People’s Representative Court in Bengaluru.

He alleged that the SIT sleuths have filed the B-report (closure report for want of evidence) after coming under political influence. He has also sought the court to entrust the case to a different agency.

Karnataka Police had submitted the closure report recently.

Also Read Karnataka HC dismisses PIL against Azan on loudspeakers

After the death of Santhosh Patil, then Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister Eshwarappa was forced to resign from the cabinet.

The Congress party, which had launched a campaign and agitation against the ruling BJP government demanding the sacking and arrest of Eshwarappa, has raised questions on the submission of closure report.

Congress President D.K. Shivakumar said that the ruling BJP government was hushing up the corruption cases against its leaders. “Even the BJP leaders are not getting justice and the common man will also not get justice,” he stated.

He even alleged that during the course of investigation, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, former CM B.S. Yediyurappa and state Home Minister Araga Jnanendra had given accused Eshwarappa a clean chit.

Opposition leader Siddaramaiah stated that Santhosh Patil had left a death note stating that Eshwarappa was directly responsible for his death. Even then, Eshwarappa was not questioned and investigated once.

Jayashree, the wife of Santhosh Patil, had given a submission to Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot raising her objections against the police investigation. She claimed that they will approach the court in connection with the closure of the case. She has urged for a CBI investigation.

Patil committed suicide in April 2022. His death note claimed that he was ending his life because he was not able to pay 40 per cent commission for the Rs 4 core work he had done. He had held Eshwarappa directly responsible for the extreme step.