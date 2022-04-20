Karnataka: Counter complaint filed against watermelon vendor

One of the members of the Sri Ram Sene who was arrested for vandalising the cart of a Muslim vendor Nabisaab Killedaar, has filed a counter-complaint against the latter.

The complainant, a right-winged Hindu activist named Mahaninga Aigali, has accused Nabisaab. Aigali claims that the vendor had offered him watermelon and “spat on it” after making the offer.

“Four of us had gone to the temple on two bikes. During this time, there was an argument between us and the coconut sellers. My friend, Mylarappa, who was with me, went to eat watermelons. During that time he (Nabisaab) offered the watermelon by spitting into it,” claimed Aigali.

#Dharwad ; Hindu activist Mahaninga Aigali, who was arrested in a watermelon brawl, has filed a counter complaint against Muslim businessman Nabisaab . #Karnataka .#SaveIndianMuslims . pic.twitter.com/eJuqk3LLAe — Hate Watch Karnataka. (@Hatewatchkarnat) April 20, 2022

Aigali further states that when they questioned Nabisaab about his “actions”, the latter threatened to “slice them into half just like the watermelon”

He further stated that Nabisaab pushed his other friend Mylarappa and as a result, he hit the cart and the watermelons fell down.

Also Read Karnataka: Goons vandalise watermelon pushcarts of Muslim traders

The incident of Nabisaab’s cart being vandalised by Hindutva rogues went viral on social media. Help for the vendor poured in for a distraught Nabisaab. Janata Dal (Secular) leader and ex-chief minister HD Kumaraswamy offered him a sum of Rs 10,000 as monetary compensation.

Soon after, the men who destroyed the vendor’s cart were arrested by the police. They were sent to custody until April 22 but were granted an early bail on April 16. Following their release, the men were facilitated with garlands amidst chants of Jai Shree Ram.