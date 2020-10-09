Karnataka Court directs FIR against Kangana Ranaut for her Tweet

Bengaluru: A Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) at Tumkur, Karnataka on Friday directed the jurisdictional Police Station (Kyathasandra) to register FIR against Hindi film actor Kangana Ranaut for her tweet on farmers opposing the Farmers Bill.

The complaint was filed by advocate Ramesh Naik L under Section 156(3) of the Code of Criminal Procedure alleging that Ranaut has posted a message from her Twitter account ‘@KanganaTeam’ on 21st September 2020 saying:

“People who spread misinformation and rumours about CAA that caused riots are the same people who are now spreading misinformation about Farmers bill and causing terror in the nation, they are Terrorists. You very well know what I said but simply like to spread misinformation”.

The plea alleged that the above content posted by the accused in her twitter account has a clear intention to injure the people who are opposing the Farmers Bills, wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riots and promote the culture of non-violence in the young minds of society.

Further, it was alleged that the tweet may lead to a collision between different groups. It was submitted that neither the police official nor the government had initiated any action to curb/check these activities suo-moto and failed to register any case against the above named accused.

The complainant, therefore, sought registration of FIR for the offences under Sections 153A, 504, 108 of the Indian Penal Code against the actor