Karnataka court quashes rape case lodged by daughter against father

Dakshina Kannada: In a rare case, a POCSO court in Karnataka’s Mangaluru on Thursday quashed the rape case filed against a man by his daughter on Thursday for the lack of evidence.

Two daughters of the accused had lodged separate cases against him with the Mangaluru Women’s Police station in June 2021, alleging that he had raped them when they were minors.

The younger daughter alleged that her father had raped her continuously for three years.

The Additional Sessions and Second Fast Track Pocso Court, which had taken up this case for inquiry, had stated that there is no evidence against the accused to prove charges against him.

Judge K.M. Radhakrishna has ordered the release of the accused, who was in jail for one and a half years.