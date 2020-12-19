Karnataka Covid death toll crosses 12K-mark

Bengaluru, Dec 19 : With 15 patients succumbing to the Covid-19 on Friday, the death toll due to the pandemic in Karnataka has crossed the 12,000-mark and the state reported 1,152 new cases taking the total number of infections to 9,08,275, the health department said on Saturday.

Bengaluru continues to be the epicentre of the virus spread, out of 1,152 fresh cases reported on Friday, 586 were from Bengaluru urban alone.

As on Friday midnight (December 18), cumulatively 9,08,275 Covid-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which include 12,004 deaths and 8,81,882 discharges, the health department said in its bulletin on Saturday.

The bulletin added that out of 14,370 active cases, 14,147 patients are in isolation at designated hospitals and stable, while 223 are in ICU.

The bulletin also stated that positivity rate has remained 1 per cent while Case Fatality rate at 1.30 per cent on Friday.

According to the bulletin, 10 out of the total 15 deaths reported are from Bengaluru urban. Most among those dead are with a history of Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI).

Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Bengaluru urban accounted for 586 and it also tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 3,82,209 infections.

The Bengaluru urban continues to maintain its lead position in discharge as well with total 3,68,502 discharges.

The day also saw 2,147 patients getting discharged after recovery.

A total of 1,29,37,540 samples have been tested so far, out of which 1,15,150 were tested Friday alone, and 12,900 among them were rapid antigen tests.

