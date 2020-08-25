Karnataka Covid recoveries cross 2 lakh mark

Bengaluru, Aug 25 : Total Coronavirus recoveries in Karnataka have crossed the 2 lakh mark to reach 2,04,439, with 6,814 more recoveries in the past 24 hours, an official said on Tuesday.

“On Tuesday, 6,814 more Covid patients have been discharged,” said a health official.

After gap of two days, Covid infections resurged in the southern state again with 8,161 more infections, propelling the state tally up to 2.91 lakh, roughly 8,000 cases short of the 3 lakh mark.

However, total active cases in the state stand at 82,410. Active cases have been hovering around 80,000 for quite some time now.

Within a day, Coronavirus infections in Bengaluru, Karnataka’s epicentre, have shot off beyond 2,000 cases with 2,294 more infections.

The health department has released the details of the cases in the last four days in Mysuru on Tuesday, which amounted to 1,331.

Among other places, Ballari accounted for 551 cases, followed by Davangere (318), Belagavi (298), Shivamogga (276), Dakshina Kannada (247), Koppal (238) and Kalaburagi (227).

Meanwhile, the state recorded a slightly higher number of Covid deaths at 148, raising the statewide toll to 4,958, just 42 fatalities shy of the 5,000 mark.

Of the 2.91 lakh cases, 82,410 are active while 751 are in the ICU.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.