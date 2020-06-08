Karnataka Deputy CM lauds Mercy Mission for humanitarian efforts

Karnataka: The major relief migrant workers – worst suffered by the pandemic in India – received were that from NGO’s.

Realizing the difficulties of the common people, activists of 17 NGOs had launched the ‘Mercy Mission’ soon after the lockdown announcement on March 25. The Mission got off to a start on March 29.

Dr. C. N. Ashwathnarayan, Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka, also the Minister of Higher Education, Information Technology and Biotechnology, Science and Technology and Skill development – praised the group of Mercy Mission volunteers for tirelessly working on field.

“Mercy Mission volunteers have sacrificed their Eid Celebrations to serve humnaity,” Ashwathnarayan said.

The Mission set up the Mercy Helpline with eight telephone lines and 20 volunteers working for 12 hours from 8 am to 8 pm.

