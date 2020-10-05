Karnataka Education Minister tests coronavirus positive

Bengaluru, Oct 5 : Karnataka’s Education Minister S. Suresh Kumar on Monday said he has tested positive for coronavirus and had quarantined himself at his home here.

“As I have tested positive for Covid-19, I will be home quarantined for a few days on the advice of doctors. No need to panic as there are no symptoms,” he said in a tweet in Kannada.

The 64-year-old Suresh Kumar, who had supervised the secondary school leaving certificate (Class 10) board exams in June-July and in one subject for pre-university course students on June 18, is the latest state minister to be infected by the virus.

Among the Covid-hit ministers were Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, Deputy Chief Ministers Govid Karjol and C.N. Ashwath Narayan, J.C. Madhuswamy, Basavaraj Bommai, K. Gopalaiah, Byrathi Basavaraj, Prabhu Chavan, Shivaram Hebbar, K.S. Eshwarappa and B. Sriramulu.

According to Assembly Speaker Vishwanath Hegde Kageri, about 70 legislators of the BJP, and the opposition Congress and Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S) contracted the virus ahead of the 6-day monsoon session in September.

Among the infected Congress were Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah, state unit President D.K. Shivakumar and lawmakers H.K. Patil and Dinesh Gundu Rao.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.