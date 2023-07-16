Karnataka ex-CM Bommai hints at BJP-JD(S) alliance, confirms talks

Bengaluru: Karnataka former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai while giving hints on possible BJP-JD (S) alliance confirmed that talks were going on between the two parties.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru on Sunday, Bommai stated, ‘The talk is between our high command and former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda. Already, former CM H.D. Kumaraswamy has expressed his feelings. The talks will be held in this regard and the next political development depends on the outcomes of the meetings.”

Sources said that former CM H.D. Kumaraswamy will travel to New Delhi to hold talks in this regard on Monday or Tuesday. They also said that the JD (S) party has almost made a decision to join the NDA led by the BJP. The development has become a hot topic of discussion in the state political corridors.

Commenting on the meeting of the opposition parties in Bengaluru on July 18, Bommai said, “In the whole of India no opposition party is powerful. Regional parties are more in numbers and they have become opposition parties. The formation of a federation of opposition parties or creating a forum… there is no political meaning or political gain.”

“They are coming together with the only intention of defeating PM Modi, this clearly shows they don’t have the strength of their own. There is no particular programme of them, only with the intention of defeating PM Modi they have come together,” Bommai maintained.

“You all know the progress achieved in the country. When compared to other countries, India is seeing a big progress on social and economic fronts. The containing of Covid pandemic and economic progress thereafter and developments in the country have brought international recognition to PM Modi,” he said.

Bommai said, “People know that the country’s security, economic progress, education and social development is only possible under PM Modi’s leadership. There might be many meetings such as this, but there won’t be any gain for the opposition.

“There is news that the Leader of the Opposition position will be appointed in the state after July 18. Reacting about BJP senior leader V. Somanna joining Congress party,” he said that it is only a rumor.

Talking about Sonia Gandhi arriving to launch the Gruha Laxmi Scheme in Karnataka, Bommai said, “Let her come and the scheme is already running into problems. The launch dates are postponed and there is no clarity of required documents. The government does not have any intention of implementing the Gruha Laxmi scheme which is going to be a huge burden for the state. The government intends to procrastinate the scheme and implement it only for the few.”