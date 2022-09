An FIR has been registered against 300-500 unknown persons, mainly belonging to the Muslim community, for allegedly disrupting a Ganesh Chaturthi procession in Ranebennur village of Haveri district, Karnataka.

According to police, a mob reportedly attacked the Hindu procession at around 8:30 pm. It was retaliated by stone pelting by the Hindus at a dargah. The situation soon turned tense and police had to interfere.

However, the Karnataka police are yet to confirm further details.