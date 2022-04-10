Karnataka: Five days after hate speech against Muslims, cops fail to register FIR

Five days after the call given by a leader of the Hindu Janajagruti Samiti (HJS) in Karnataka to boycott Muslim fruit vendors, the Police have failed to file a complaint for “inciting communal hate and violence”.

Chandru Moger, the right-wing outfit’s coordinator, in a video shared online claimed that Muslims held a monopoly over the fruit business and stated that Muslim fruit vendors should be boycotted.

An advocate, two paralegals, and one engineer are among a group of four social activists who have tried to file an FIR, but in vain, against him for inciting communal hatred and violence.

Right-wing organisations in #Karnataka are now calling for boycott of #Muslim fruit vendors. #Hindujanajagruti has called for #Hindus to set up more fruit shops to break the monopoly of Muslim traders in fruit business. pic.twitter.com/Mp9KnE6eD5 — Imran Khan (@KeypadGuerilla) April 5, 2022

The Bengaluru spokesperson for the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) and Karnataka president of the Bandhua Mukti Morcha (BMM), Sheikh Zia Nomani, came forward on 6 April, a day after the video surfaced online to file a complaint with the Sanjay Nagar police station, seeking an FIR against the HJS coordinator.

Nomani in his complaint demanding an FIR, alleged that Moger had made the comments solely with the intention “to destroy the communal harmony of the state and the nation at whole.”

However, no action was initiated by the police forcing Nomani to take the help of an advocate and paralegals.

While speaking to The Wire, Nomani claimed that when the official complaint was submitted at the Sanjay Nagar PS, the inspector tried to convince the group that “everyone has freedom of speech”.

But when the group persisted, the inspector then tried to convince them that he did not want to drag on the dispute because “the accused party may react and the situation can turn volatile”.

The inspector finally took the complaint and said that they would take a legal opinion before initiating further action.

However, on April 7, Nomani was told that a legal opinion would take a few days to process and they could approach higher authorities or the court for a private complaint.

The group then proceeded to meet the Commissioner of Police who directed them to the Deputy Commissioner of Police (North), with a sealed envelope.

The DCP sent them away saying that the matter will be examined, even as they questioned why an FIR was not being registered.

When the group attempted to meet the Additional Commissioner of Police on April 8, he subtly avoided the meeting saying that the DCP North is a competent official and will handle the matter.

The group has now decided to approach the court to file a private complaint on Monday.