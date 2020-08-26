Karnataka: Former IPS officer Annamalai joins BJP

New Delhi: Former IPS officer, often referred to as Karnataka’s ‘Singham’, K. Annamalai joined the BJP in New Delhi to add edge to the saffron party’s effort in making inroads in Tamil Nadu, a state where the party is virtually non existent.

Thirukkural

Quoting ‘Thirukkural’, a classic Tamil language text, the former super cop-turned-politician highlighted the significance of adding ‘nationalist’ spirit.

Considered one of the greatest works on ethics and morality, the quote from Valluva’s book is significant as BJP is widely seen as a party of Hindi heartland that seeks to impose the Hindi language on Tamils. This reference to the Tamil text that was authored hundreds of years before Christ, surely seems to bring home the point of the BJP in a state where it is not seen favourably.

Joining in the presence of BJP General Secretary P. Muralishra Rao and Tamil Nadu BJP President L. Murugan, Annamalai quoted ‘Thirukkural’ to say he will serve the saffron party as a loyal soldier.

BJP’s General Secretary (Organization) B.L. Santosh is believed to have ensured this induction, behind the scene. Santosh is the same man who is also believed to have brought Pawan Kalyan to the NDA fold a few months back.

Meets Mysuru MP

Just before joining, the BJP’s new face in Tamil Nadu met the party’s Mysuru MP and a young turk Pratap Simha in the national capital.

Annamalai, the 36-year-old former IPS officer called the BJP a nationalist party and while quoting Thirukkural, he added that he can contribute to that steam of belief as well. After resigning from service, he had launched an organisation with an aim to work with farmers in Karur and Coimbatore.

Source: IANS