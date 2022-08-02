Karnataka: Four arrested in Muslim man’s murder case

Dakshina Kannada: Karnataka Police investigating the murder case of Mohammad Fazil Mangalpet have arrested four persons. Police sources said on Tuesday that the accused have been picked up from various places, including Uttara Kannada, Bengaluru.

The police department had formed a special team to nab the killers headed by an ACP rank officer as per the request of Fazil’s family. Police had seized the car used for carrying out murder and arrested the owner of the vehicle Ajith Crasta (40).

Sources said the police are confident of cracking the case as they have got definite clues on the gang of murderers. They suspected the role of gang headed by Suhas, who was earlier involved in a murder and attempt to murder cases.

However, it is yet to be confirmed about the identity of the arrested persons. The police department is likely to make the announcement in this regard later in the day.

Fazil was hacked to death on July 28 in Surathkal town of Dakshina Kannada district. Opposition parties had demanded impartial probe in the murder case. Chief Minister Baavaraj Bommai had stated that the police have been given freedom to conduct investigation and nab the murderers.

It is suspected that Fazil was killed by Hindu activists in retaliation to the murder of BJP Yiuva Morcha member Praveen Kumar Nettare.