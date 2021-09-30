Karnataka: Girls’ college sealed as 28 students test positive for COVID-19

Mandya: A girls college in Karnataka’s Mandya was sealed by the Health Department on Friday as 28 of its students tested positive for Covid.

The Government Pre-University College for Girls, located in Nagamangala town, has a large number of students from rural areas.

College authorities had conducted checks on 412 girl students and 19 have tested positive. Another nine girl students who have been their primary contacts also tested positive. After the first case in the college surfaced on Wednesday, the college authorities, as a precautionary measure, and got all the students tested.

Deputy Director of Public Instruction Umesh said that all the 28 students have been admitted to the Covid centre in the government hospital. The college premises have been sprayed with disinfectant and sealed for seven days.

District Health Officer Dhananjay said all students were tested as one of them showed Covid-19 symptoms.

“Without wasting time, tests were conducted on primary contacts and all students. 28 girl students have tested positive for Corona and all of them are asymptomatic.

“All students are responding well to the treatment and getting well. There is no need for panic,” he said.