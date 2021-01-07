Karnataka Governor lauds police corona warriors

Bengaluru, Jan 7 : Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala on Thursday lauded the state police personnel who worked hard to contain the coronavirus pandemic.

“It is a proud moment to honour the state police personnel for their exemplary services to the people in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic. Their contribution will inspire others to work with zeal for betterment of society,” said Vala, who presented the President’s Police Medal to 4 officers and the Police Medal for meritorious service to 74 officers and staff at an investiture ceremony on the lawns of Raj Bhavan here.

The President’s medals were presented to former DIGs B.A. Mahesh and T.R Suresh, former SP G.A. Jagadish (all retired) and DCP B.S. Angadi.

According to state Director General of Police Praveen Sood, 87 police personnel, including two women constables, succumbed to the infection across the state over the last 9 months.

Of the 80,000 police force in the state, 9,348 of them tested Covid positive and 8,052 recovered from the virus till date.

In Bengaluru, which has been the epi-centre of the disease in the southern state, 2,904 police personnel tested positive and 2,432 of them recovered, while 31 lost their lives to the infection.

The state government has paid Rs 30 lakh compensation to the families of each police corona warrior who died on duty.

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Home Secretary Rajneesh Goel, Sood and family members of the victims were present at the event.

