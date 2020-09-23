Karnataka govt making money over bodies of poor: Shivakumar

By Abdullah FahadPublished: 23rd September 2020 7:11 pm IST
Bengaluru: A day after Congress Legislative Party leader Siddaramaiah slammed the state government over alleged purchase of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), gloves and sanitisers from blacklisted companies, Doddalahalli Kempegowda Shivakumar, president of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee, on Wednesday accused it of being steeped in corruption and making money by compromising the lives of the poor.

He was reacting to a reply by Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar to questions raised on COVID-19 management in the Assembly.
“The Yediyurappa government has chosen a path to make money by cheating people. It is making money over the bodies of the poor,” he alleged while speaking on the third day of the current Assembly session on Wednesday.

Earlier, speaking in the House on the second day of the Assembly session on Tuesday, Opposition leader Siddaramaiah slammed the state government over purchase of PPE kits, gloves and sanitisers, presenting data of different prices paid to different companies, including those blacklisted.

Source: ANI

