Karnataka govt to shift BJP activist murder case to NIA

"A meeting of religious leaders of the Dakshina Kannada district will be convened to ensure peace and harmony," said CM Bommai.

Photo of IANS IANS|   Updated: 29th July 2022 4:42 pm IST
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government will hand over the BJP activist Praveen Kumar Nettare murder case to the National Investigation Agency (NIA), Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai announced on Friday.

After chairing a high-level meeting with top police officers in Bengaluru, the chief minister said: “The murder case has connection with the neighbouring Kerala. Since it is an inter-state matter, the case is being handed over to the NIA. I have discussed the case with the DGP. There is suspicion of it being an organised crime with involvement of people from the other states,” he said.

Also Read
Karnataka: Sri Ram Sene chief tries to defy DK entry ban, detained

“After gathering inputs, we will write a letter to the Kerala government. CCTV cameras will be installed at the border areas of Karnataka and Kerala in the coastal region. The platoons of Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP) would be sent to various towns of Dakshina Kannada district to maintain peace,” he said.

MS Education Academy

Directions have been issued to heighten vigilance in sensitive regions. Special teams have been formed to crack the case of Mohammed Fazil Mangalpet who was hacked to death on Thursday night in Surathkal town. Investigation into the is heading in the right direction, he said.

Soon, a meeting of religious leaders of the Dakshina Kannada district will be convened to ensure peace and harmony, he added.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button