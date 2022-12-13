Karnataka: Green railway station repainted after Hindutva protests

The Kalaburagi railway station, formerly known as Gulbarga railway station, was repainted to white from green on Tuesday, after pressure from the right-wing Hindu organisation Hindu Jagaran Vedike.

The railway station came under scanner on Tuesday when sections of Hindutva groups protested outside the station demanding a change of colour.

According to them, the dome shape railway station with green walls gives an impression of a ‘mosque.’ They warned that if the green colour was not removed within 15 days, the total railway station would be painted in saffron colour.

Soon after the protest, scenes of painters repainting the walls of the station white were recorded.

Lakshmikantha Sadhwi, a Hindu activist stated that the railway station building “must be painted with any colour other than green. The yellow and red colours of the Kannada flag could also be used. Otherwise, the railway building will be painted with saffron colour”.

The authorities maintained that the painting was taken up on the orders of higher authorities. The painting was done based on the suggestion of architects.

Satyanarayana Desai, a staffer at the Kalaburagi railway station said that they will discuss getting the railway station painted in another colour and then make a decision.

