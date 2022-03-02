Karnataka: Harsha Hindu’s sister forced to take Islamophobic oath

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Published: 2nd March 2022 2:49 pm IST
Harsha Hindu's sister forced to take Islamophobic oath (Screengrab: Twitter)

After losing her 23-year-old-brother to communal gang rivalries, Harsha Hindu’s sister who had called for overall peace was forced to take an Islamophobic oath even as she attempted to refrain from taking part.

The sister of slain Bajrang Dal activist, Harsha Hindu who was brutally stabbed to death by a few assailants in Shivamogga district, Karnataka, on February 20, had earlier appealed for overall peace, days after her brother’s death, as she sought justice for him.

At a memorial for her brother, the woman attempted to refrain from taking an oath against buying from Muslim business establishments, however, she was repeatedly persuaded by people to take part in the activity.

A video of the same has surfaced on Twitter, which was originally shared by a local media house from Karnataka.

The distraught sister kept pulling back her hand while crying uncontrollably. She folded her hands to pray instead as the group of people took the Islamophobic oath.

Speaking to media following Harsha’s death, the aggrieved sister had called for peace while persuading people to refrain from creating communal disharmony.

”My brother was at no-fault apart from being Hindu. For going on about Hindu and Hindutva, my younger brother is lying in this state. Am asking all my brothers with folded hands, whether you are Muslim or Hindu, be good children to your parents and do not get into all of this,” she had pleaded.

