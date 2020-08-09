Karnataka Health Minister Sriramulu tests Covid positive

By News Desk 1 Published: 10th August 2020 1:55 am IST
Bengaluru, Aug 9 : Karnataka Health Minister B. Sriramulu on Sunday said that he has tested positive for coronavirus.

He is the fourth minister in the state to be diagnosed for the disease, apart from Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa.

“In the wake of flu on Sunday, I have been tested for coronavirus and came positive,” he said on social media.

Hospitalised in a state hospital in Shivajinagar, Sriramulu expressed confidence that he will get cured soon, and asked people not to worry.

From the beginning of the pandemic in March, the minister said that he has been extensively touring the state to review the Health Department’s work and make arrangements to combat the virus.

Sriramulu said that he has prayed to God to heal him soon and bestow strength to serve more people during these hard times.

Meanwhile, all the people who came in contact with him recently have been requested to take precautionary measures.

State Ministers B.C. Patil, S.T. Somasekhara and C.T. Ravi have also tested positive for coronavirus.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

