Karnataka: Hijab-clad Muslim student bags seven gold medals

Lamya, who hails from Mangalore, Karnataka  is currently working on her master’s thesis at the University of Mysore

Published: 24th March 2022 1:59 pm IST
Meet hijabi girl Lamya Majeed from Karnataka bags 7 gold medal, 2 cash prizes
Lamya Majeed with her parents. (Photo: Mysooru News)

Bengaluru: A hijab-wearing student Lamya Majeed, an MSc Botany post-graduate student of the University of Mysore has bagged seven gold medals and two cash prizes, at the varsity’s 102nd convocation on Tuesday.

Lamya hails from Mangalore, Karnataka, the state which was engulfed by the hijab row until recently, is currently working on her master’s thesis at the University of Mysore. She is hoping to pursue her Ph.D. in a foreign university.

Speaking to the media, Lamya said, “I am interested in plant pathology and plant disease. If I get any chance to go abroad for more research work I will go. But my intention is to help farmers and agriculture.”

Lamya has already cleared the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (Gate).

Earlier on March 10, a 22-year-old girl Bushra Mateen became the first student of Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) to win 16 gold medals.

Bushra created a record of sorts in the history of VTU because to date the maximum number of gold medals won by a single student was 13.

