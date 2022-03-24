Karnataka: Hijab-clad Muslim student bags seven gold medals

Bengaluru: A hijab-wearing student Lamya Majeed, an MSc Botany post-graduate student of the University of Mysore has bagged seven gold medals and two cash prizes, at the varsity’s 102nd convocation on Tuesday.
Lamya hails from Mangalore, Karnataka, the state which was engulfed by the hijab row until recently, is currently working on her master’s thesis at the University of Mysore. She is hoping to pursue her Ph.D. in a foreign university.
Speaking to the media, Lamya said, “I am interested in plant pathology and plant disease. If I get any chance to go abroad for more research work I will go. But my intention is to help farmers and agriculture.”
Lamya has already cleared the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (Gate).
Earlier on March 10, a 22-year-old girl Bushra Mateen became the first student of Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) to win 16 gold medals.
Bushra created a record of sorts in the history of VTU because to date the maximum number of gold medals won by a single student was 13.