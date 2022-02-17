Karnataka hijab row: Kuwaiti women protest outside Indian Embassy

Kuwait: The women’s wing of the Islamic Constitutional Movement on Wednesday staged a protest outside Indian Embassy in solidarity with the Muslim women in Karnataka.

In the protest around 120 people have participated. They carried placards against the hijab row which is going on in Karnataka.

Kuwaiti women protest outside Indian embassy in solidarity with the Muslim women in Karnataka.#AntiHijabRowpic.twitter.com/1ctbIojdbC — Alishan Jafri (@alishan_jafri) February 16, 2022

Recently, the United States government body that monitors and reports on religious freedom throughout the world had slammed Karnataka over the row.

The ambassador at Large for International Religious Freedom (IRF) had tweeted, “Religious freedom includes the ability to choose one’s religious attire. The Indian state of Karnataka should not determine the permissibility of religious clothing. Hijab bans in schools violate religious freedom and stigmatize and marginalize women and girls”.

Karnataka hijab row

The row which started last month after hijab-wearing students of Udupi Government Pre-University College were denied permission to attend classes is currently being heard in Karnataka high court.

Senior advocate Prof Ravivarma Kumar on Wednesday highlighted that only the hijab is mentioned in the government order leaving all other religious symbols.

“If people sporting turban can be in the Army, what prevents these girls wearing hijab from attending classes? Students wearing dupatta, bangle, bindi, crucifix under the neck and as pendants, are not being sent out of classes, why only these girls? This is a matter which comes under Article 15 which talks about discrimination on the ground of religion,” he submitted, adding that even police force was used against Muslim students.

The bench comprising Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi, Justice Krishna S. Dixit and Justice Khaji Jaibunnesa Mohiyuddin adjourned the hearing till Thursday.

Hijab controversy crosses Karnataka border

Meanwhile, the hijab row has crossed the Karnataka border as it spreads to other states and union territory.

Recently, Agrani Government Autonomous PG College in Datia district of Madhya Pradesh issued a circular asking students to avoid wearing ‘religion-specific’ attire. This circular was issued after saffron-shawl-clad youngsters protested against two students who were wearing hijab inside college premises.

Hindutva Criminals harassing Hijabi muslim girls & raised the slogans of JSR. (Datia Madhya Pradesh)

Later the college principal imposed a ban on wearing Hijab.

Majority is rotten to its stinking core. pic.twitter.com/k33u64Qj1R — Mohammed Habeeb Ur Rehman (@Habeebinamdar) February 15, 2022

A similar incident was also reported in Puducherry wherein, a government school in Ariyankuppam stopped a Muslim girl from attending the class wearing hijab.

#HijabRow spreads to #AndhraPradesh .

Students of Loyola College in #Vijayawada said they were denied entry.

Students said they had ID cards in #Burqa and never faced issues since 1st year.

Parents, community elders in talks with college principal & police.#Hijab pic.twitter.com/RDspno28R9 — P Pavan (@PavanJourno) February 17, 2022

