Karnataka in dilemma over reopening schools

Bengaluru, Nov 20 : In the wake of low attendance in degree and post-graduate courses, Karnataka is likely defer its decision to reopen schools in the state, an official said here on Friday.

Speaking to reporters, Karnataka primary and secondary education minister, S. Suresh Kumar said that the state had not yet arrived on any decision to reopen schools.

“We have gathered enough information by carrying out exhaustive meetings with various stakeholders including parents. Some of them have favoured to reopen and some have firmly opposed, Therefore we haven’t taken any official stand on reopening schools yet,” he said.

However, the education department officials were apprehensive about reopening schools anytime soon.

“Very low attendance in colleges is very discouraging. If parents of college-going students are not allowing their wards to attend colleges, how can anyone expect that parents of schoolchildren will allow them to attend?” an official questioned.

The official added that he himself has not signed a consent form for his son to attend college. “It is very difficult to convince parents, we (officials, politicians and educational institution owners) might want schools to reopen, but parents aren’t ready to take that risk yet,” the officer told IANS on the condition of anonymity.

The official added that the state government may defer its decision to reopen schools by another month or two after studying how the decision of reopening college turns out to be.

