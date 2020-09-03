Karnataka IPS officer injured as his service pistol misfires

By Abdullah Fahad Published: 3rd September 2020 5:27 pm IST
Senior Karnataka IPS officer injured as his service pistol misfires

Bengaluru: Senior Karnataka IPS officer RP Sharma sustained injuries after his service weapon misfired while he was cleaning it, informed Bheema Shankar Guled, Deputy Commissioner of Police, North East, Karnataka.

Police further informed that RP Sharma, who is currently the Director-General of Police of the Housing Board Corporation, was rushed to a hospital and is currently undergoing treatment.

“He is out of danger. He sustained injuries accidentally as the gun was loaded while he was cleaning it,” said police.

Sharma is a native of Uttar Pradesh.

Source: ANI
