Karnataka JD-S legislator tests Corona positive

Bengaluru, Nov 5 : Karnataka’s Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S) legislator Bandeppa Kashempur tested positive for coronavirus and is undergoing treatment, a party official said on Thursday.

“A medical test earlier in the day revealed that Kashempur was infected with the virus. Though asymptomatic, he is under treatment on doctor’s advice at a private hospital,” the official told IANS here.

Kashempur (56) represents the Bidar South assembly segment in the state’s northern district, about 690km from Bengaluru.

“I request those who came in contact with me in the last 4-5 days to undergo a test and take care of their health,” tweeted Kashempur in Kannada.

Scores of politicians and lawmakers, including ministers and members of the ruling BJP, opposition Congress and JD-S tested positive for the virus over the months and recovered after treatment in hospital or at home.

Exuding confidence about his speedy recovery, Kasehmpur said he would soon get back to serve the people by the grace of god and good wishes from everyone.

Union Minister of state for Railways Suresh Angadi, BJP’s Lok Sabha member from Belagavi in the state’s north west region, died of the infection at a state-run hospital in New Delhi on September 23. He was 65.

Ruling BJP’s newly elected Rajya Sabha member Ashok Gasti from Raichur in the state’s northern region also succumbed to the virus on September 17 at a private hospital in the city.

Congress legislator B. Rama Rao from Basavakalyan assembly segment in the state’s northern Bidar district also succumbed to the infection here on September 24.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.