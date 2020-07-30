Karnataka lifts Sunday lockdown; no more night curfew

Bengaluru, July 30 : Karnataka will not have any lockdown on Sundays or night curfew from August 1 under unlock 3.0, a top official said on Thursday.

“In accordance with the unlock 3.0 guidelines from the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, Sunday lockdown on August 2 has been lifted along with night curfew from August 1 between 9pm and 5am,” state Chief Secretary T.M. Vijay Bhaskar said in an order.

The state government imposed total lockdown on Sundays since June 5 across the state and re-imposed a 9-day lockdown in Bengaluru urban and rural districts from June 14-22 to contain the corona virus spread.

“With more relaxations of lockdown restrictions, gyms and yoga institutes will be allowed to reopen from August 5 across the state,” said Bhaskar.

Schools, colleges, theatres, bars, entertainment parks, auditoriums, assembly halls and swimming pools will, however, continue to remain closed till August 31 to prevent the virus spread.

Barring essential supplies and services, lockdown curbs will remain in all the containment zones in cities and towns across the state to contain the virus.

“No restrictions on intra-state or inter-state movement of people or vehicles and permission or e-permits will not be required for shipping goods across borders,” added Bhaskar.

Independence Day celebrations on August 15 will be allowed at state, district and local body levels across the state, with social distancing and in compliance with other health protocols like wearing masks.

