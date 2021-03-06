Karnataka logs 580 new Covid cases, five deaths

Bengaluru, March 7 : Karnataka has reported 580 new Covid cases and five more deaths, taking the total number of infections to 9,54,393 and toll to 12,359, health officials said on Saturday.

As many as 355 patients were discharged after recovery, pushing the total recoveries to 9,35,421.

Out of the fresh infections, Bengaluru Urban accounted for 367 cases, said the health department bulletin.

It added that out of 6,594 active cases, 6,485 patients are in isolation at designated hospitals and stable, while 109 are in ICU.

Among the deaths reported till Friday midnight, three are from Bengaluru Urban and one each from Hassan and Tumakuru.

Bengaluru Urban accounted for 367 new cases and it also tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 4,07,636, followed by Mysuru 54,191 and Ballari 39,311.

Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban tops the list with 3,98,365, followed by Mysuru 53,004 and Ballari 38,635.

A total of over 1,92,29,142 samples have been tested so far, out of which 82,229 were tested on Friday alone, and 4,476 among them were rapid antigen tests.

Positivity rate for the day was 0.70 per cent and case fatality rate was 0.86 per cent across the state on Friday.

Meanwhile, 28,725 people, including 16,263 senior citizens above 60 years were vaccinated during the day along with 2,749 comorbid symptoms above 45 years, 6,874 healthcare workers and 1,164 frontline warriors.

