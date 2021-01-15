Karnataka logs in 708 new Covid cases, 643 recovered

Bengaluru, Jan 16 : In a reverse trend, Karnataka registered 708 new Covid cases in a day while 643 recovered from the infection across the southern state.

“With 708 patients testing positive on Thursday, the state’s Covid tally rose to 9,30,668, including 8,790 active cases, while recoveries increased to 9,09,701, with 643 patients discharged during the last 24 hours,” said the state’s health bulletin on Friday.

Only three deaths, including two in Bengaluru and one in Kalaburagi in the northern region occurred due to the virus, taking the state’s toll to 12,158 till date.

In Bengaluru, 399 fresh cases were registered on Thursday, taking the city’s Covid tally to 3,94,213, including 5,710 active cases, while recoveries rose to 3,84,145, with 248 discharged during the day.

Of the 183 patients in the intensive care units (ICUs) across the state, 84 are in Bengaluru hospitals and 15 in Kalaburagi.

Out of 84,849 tests conducted in the day, 1,018 were through rapid-antigen detection and 83,831 were through RT-PCR method.

“Positivity rate for the day was 0.83 per cent and case fatality rate 0.42 per cent across the state on Thursday,” added the bulletin.

