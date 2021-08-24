Karnataka man kills wife for not cooking tasty chicken fry

Bengaluru: A Bengaluru man, who allegedly hit and killed his wife for not cooking tasty fried chicken, has been arrested, police said on Tuesday.

The arrested person was identified as Mubarak, 32, a resident of Tarabanahalli in the outskirts of Bengaluru. The deceased was identified as Shirin Banu, 28.

Mubarak had assaulted his wife with a wooden log for not cooking tasty chicken fry for him, and she had succumbed to injuries on August 6.

Fearing his arrest, Mubarak had transported her body in a gunny bag from the house and had thrown it into Chikkabanawara lake.

He had told her parents that Shirin had left him. However, her parents were worried about their daughter going missing all of a sudden, grew suspicious of Mubarak, and lodged a complaint against him.

Soladevanahalli police questioned him, and he broke down and confessed to the crime.

The police are still searching for the body of the victim.

Mubarak, who was in the bed-making business, hailed from Davanagere district. He reportedly fought with his wife over trivial matters, and also used to beat her up. Shirin had complained to her parents and they had also spoken to him.