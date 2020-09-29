Karnataka minister Madhuswamy tests corona positive

Bengaluru: Karnataka Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister J.C. Madhuswamy tested coronavirus positive and has been admitted in a private hospital for treatment, an official said on Tuesday.



“Madhuswamy tested Covid positive on Monday and is in a private hospital for treatment though he is asymptomatic,” said the official.



Madhuswamy, 65, is the ruling BJP legislator from the Chikkanayakanahalli Assembly, about 70km northwest of Bengaluru in the southern state.



“As Madhuswamy tested positive I pray to God to give him the strength to recover soon,” tweeted state Medical Education Minister K. Sudhakar, who is a doctor by profession.



Madhuswamy is the latest minister in the BJP government to be infected by the virus days after Deputy Chief Ministers Govind Karjol and C.N. Ashwath Narayan tested Covid positive.



Veteran Congress legislator H.K. Patil, 67, also was infected by the virus on Monday and is under home quarantine to recover as he is asymptomatic.



Madhuswamy attended the six-day Monsoon Session of the Legislative Assembly last week and piloted two controversial Bills, including one on amending the APMC Act.



Opposition Congress lawmaker Dinesh Gundu Rao also tested positive on Sunday and has isolated himself at home to recover from the virus.

Source: IANS





