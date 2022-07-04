Karnataka: Mother disposes of baby, tells cops she can’t raise it

Chamarajanagar: In a heart-wrenching incident, the mother abandoned her baby and threw it in a dustbin, in the Chamarajanagar district of Karnataka on Monday. She later came to the police saying that she is helpless and can’t raise the child.

The locals found the two-day-old baby abandoned in a dustbin at the Mattipura bus stop near Kollegal, early in the morning. They informed the police who rushed to the spot and handed over the baby to health department officials.

The incident triggered public outrage and people condemned the mother for abandoning her newborn baby in a dustbin. Luckily, the presence of the baby was noticed by passersby before street dogs could maul it.

The mother appeared before the police later and claimed that she is alone as her husband had left her and she doesn’t have any means of income.

The mother further said that she is not willing to keep the baby as she can’t afford to bring up the child. After confirming her claims, the local police handed over the baby to her.

The police warned her not to harm the infant until an adoptee is found. The police are coordinating with other departments in this regard. Kollegal Rural police are handling the case.

