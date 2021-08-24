Karnataka mulls to provide medicines for cancer treatment at concessional rates: CM

By ANI|   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Published: 24th August 2021 12:58 pm IST
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai (File Photo)

Bengaluru: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Monday that the government is mulling to set up a society to provide medicines for cancer treatment at concessional rates.

While speaking at the inaugural programme of the OPD block at the Kidwai Memorial Institute of Oncology, which is built by Infosys Foundation, he said the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and the government funds would be used for developing medicine to treat cancer.

The CM suggested that the Kidwai Institute must tie-up with the best institutes in the world to expand its research and development activities.

CM Bommai said that a new centre would soon be established in Hubballi and Dharwad respectively.

The CM appreciated the service of the Kidwai Institute and each one involved in the treatment of cancer and assured to provide all support from the government.

 Dr K Sudhakar, Minister for Health and Medical Education, Dr C Ramchandra, Director, Kidawai Memorial Institute of Oncology were present at the event.

