Karnataka murders: Bommai to visit families of Mashood and Fazil

Following immense criticism from opposition parties, Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai will soon visit the families of the Muslim men – Fazil and Mashood – who were murdered last month in different incidents.

Speaking to the media on Monday, Bommai said that he plans to visit Mohammad Mashood’s and Mohammed Fazil’s families.

Mohammad Mashood, a 19-year-old boy was murdered in Bellare village by eight Hindu men while Mohammed Fazil from Mangaluru district, was murdered on July 29.

The controversy began when Janata Dal (Secular) leader H D Kumaraswamy alleged that Bommai was ‘behaving as the chief minister of BJP rather than that of state.’

The CM had met Praveen Nettaru’s family but did not meet Fazil’s and Mashood’s families, who is also from the same village. Fazil belonged to Surathkal in the Mangaluru district.

Responding to Kumarasamy’s allegations, Bommai said, “Discrimination is not a concern because we are a national party. Let Congress and JD(S) look back on what they did while in power.”

On July 19, Mashood was critically injured in an altercation with one of the eight accused men. He died two days later in the hospital. The accused are under police custody. On July 27, Praveen Nettaru was murdered by unidentified people while returning home. Two people have been arrested and four more have been booked. On July 28, Fazil was brutally killed by unknown men in Surathkal.

It is still unclear if all three murders are connected.