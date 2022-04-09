Karnataka: Muslim auto drivers face the ire of Hindutva goons

After raising slogans and boycotting Muslim traders, halal meat vendors and hijab-wearing students, the focus has now shifted to auto drivers in Karnataka.

Members of Hindu Jagarana Vedike (HJV) were seen distributing saffron flags to Hindu auto drivers in the Puttur district, on the occasion of Mahalingeshwar Jathra (local fair).

A video that has surfaced on Twitter, shows members of the Hindutva outfit campaigning to boycott Muslim auto drivers. A driver receiving the flag is seen touching the feet of an aged member of the outfit.

Furthermore, the HJV members directed people to only use autos run by Hindu drivers who were asked to tie saffron flags for identification.

Karnataka: After #MangoBoycott now it's #AutoBoycott.



HJV is campaigning in Puttur to boycott Muslims auto.

For 'Mahalingeshwar Jathra' Hindus are being requested to use only Hindus autos.

— Mohammed Irshad H (@Shaad_Bajpe) April 9, 2022

Atrocities against Muslims in Karnataka

Since the Hijab row started in January this year, Karnataka has been witnessing instances of blatant Islamophobia non-stop. The state is now being called ‘the Uttar Pradesh of south India’ after rising cases of anti-Muslim Hindutva aggression are being reported on an almost every-day basis from different districts of the state.

From the Hijab ban to the various other direct and indirect attacks on minority communities, the last few months show that there is now an aggressive and hateful mob hell-bent on making daily life difficult for Muslims in Karnataka.

On March 24, anti Muslim banners were put up at the annual fair of Bappanaadu Durgaparameshwari Temple near Mangaluru district. The banners said that no Muslim traders were allowed to do business near the temple premises.

The next day, on March 25, Bajrang Dal goons forced Muslim traders to shut down fruit and juice stalls and empty the premises of the state-level agricultural programme in Shaniwarpet, Kodagu district.

On March 27, BJP MP Tejaswi Surya stopped his cycle rally in front of Masjid E-Hussaini Makan and Shahbaz Shah Khalander Dargah at Kolar and proceeded to dance with loud music while waving saffron flags.

Tejasvi Surya had organised a cycle rally from Bangalore to Kolar on March 21. When the rally reached the Hussaini Makan Masjid of Kolar the people who participated in the rally stopped and started doing this nuisance.



— Mohammed Irshad H (@Shaad_Bajpe) March 29, 2022

On March 30, Bajrang Dal members patrolled streets in Nelamangala Ugadi fair in Bengaluru asking Hindus vendors not to buy meat from Muslim shopkeepers. There were also posters printed asking for the same.

A chicken shop owner was assaulted by right-wing goons in Bhadravathi city of Shivamogga district. The attackers, who were regular customers of the shop, demanded non-halal meat. When the shop owner, Syed Ansar refused to sell non-halal meat, the goons started assaulting him and his cousin Tausif.

However, these are only a few instances of the increasing atrocities on Muslims by Hindutva goons in the state.