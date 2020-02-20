Karnataka: Muslim to become head of Lingayat Mutt

A+ A-

Karnataka: A 33-year-old Muslim youth, Diwan Sharief Rahimansab Mulla is set to become the head of Lingayat Mutt located in Gadag District, North Karnataka.

The youth who is influenced by the teachings of 12th -century reformer Basavanna will be incepted on 26th February. He will become the pontiff of the Murugharajendra Koraneshwara Shantidhama mutt in Asuti Village.

Murugharajendra Koraneshwar Shivayogi, the pontiff of the Khajur Mutt said that Basava’s philosophies are universal.

It may be mentioned that Sharief’s father, the late Rahimansab Mulla had donated two acres of land for a mutt in the village.

Sharief is a married person and has three daughters and a son.