Karnataka: Muslim boy beheaded in Belgavi over alleged love affair with Hindu girl

Hyderabad: In yet another instance of anti-minority hate crime, a Muslim boy in Karnataka’s Belgavi district was reportedly beheaded and killed over an alleged love affair with a Hindu girl. The incident came to light early morning today. The beheaded body with the legs cut-off was found on railway tracks.

The brutal murder reportedly took place in Belagavi district, Khanapur taluk in North-Western Karnataka. The mutilated body of the victim Arbaaz was reportedly found on railway tracks and Railway police is investigating into the matter.

Times Now special correspondent Imran Khan on Saturday shared the graphic visuals of the mutilated dead body of Arbaaz lying on railway tracks with the head in one corner and legs in other different corners of the scene.

Warning #GraphicVisuals: Arbaaz, a #Muslim boy brutally murdered in #Karnataka #belagavi's Khanapur taluk over alleged love affair with a #Hindu girl. Body found beheaded on the railway track. Railway police is investigating the matter. pic.twitter.com/7LDuNsMs7p — Imran Khan (@KeypadGuerilla) October 2, 2021

The story will be updated as the case develops.