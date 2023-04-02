Karnataka: Muslim cattle trader told to ‘Go back to Pakistan’; killed

A cattle trader named Idrees Pasha on Saturday was allegedly killed by a group of Hindutva members in Karnataka’s Ramanagara district.

The event has sparked agitation among locals and family members of the deceased, who are demanding justice for the offenders as soon as possible.

According to journalist Imran Khan, one of the primary suspects in the case has been identified as Puneet Kerehalli, who has been booked along with other suspects by the police.

FIR says: Idrees showed documents of purchase but Puneeth abused him, demanded rs 2lakh or else he will kill them. And said to go back to #Pakistan. He later chased Pasha& assaulted him as a result, pasha succumbed to his injuries. 2 associates of Pasha were also injuried (2/2) pic.twitter.com/zsnbq46i53 — Imran Khan (@KeypadGuerilla) April 1, 2023

The deceased’s family members have accused Puneet and his colleagues of being cow vigilantes and have demanded Rs 2 lakh to release Pasha or else they would murder him.

Following Idrees Pasha’s gruesome death, his family members protested with his body, demanding action against Puneet Kerehalli and his colleagues. According to family members, Puneet mistreated and attacked Pasha, which resulted in his death.

The police have opened a murder case under IPC Sections 302, 341 (wrongful restraint), and 504 based on a complaint lodged by family members (intentional insult to provoke breach of peace).

The FIR stated that Idrees Pasha showed Puneet the purchase documentation, but he abused him and demanded Rs 2 lakh. Puneet allegedly asked Pasha to ‘Go back to Pakistan and then chased and beat him, resulting in Pasha’s death. Two of Pasha’s associates were also hurt in the event.

The police arrived on the scene and pacified the agitated family members before handing over the body for a post-mortem examination.

Who is Puneeth Kerehalli?

Puneeth Kerehalli is closely linked to Chakravarty Sulibele, the founder of the ‘Yuva Brigade,’ and Pramod Muthalik, the head of the Sri Ram Sene.

After news of the incident came to light, photographs of Puneet with several BJP stalwarts including Karnataka state ministers, South Bengaluru MP Tejaswi Surya, BJP national secretary CT Ravi surfaced online raising questions about his connections with the ruling Karnataka establishment.