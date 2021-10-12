Karnataka: Muslim students attacked for wearing skull cap in tuition

Bagalkote: In yet communal incident, Muslim students have been attacked for wearing skull cap in private tuition. This incident took place in Bagalkote, Karnataka.

It is reported that Muslim students were beaten up by over 15 people. In the attack, two students suffered from serious injuries.

Opposition to #Muslim boy wearing skull cap in private tution has led to clashes in #Ilkal town of #Bagalkote #Karnataka. Muslim students allege when they confronted- they were beaten up by more than 15 people.

2 Students r seriously injured. 2 FIR regd. 1 is counter comp (1/2) pic.twitter.com/xR0Q1bIySs — Imran Khan (@KeypadGuerilla) October 12, 2021

After the incident, the students were shifted to a hospital for treatment.

Students also alleged that a person by the name Tangadagi Manju has barged into the hospital and threatened them. He reportedly threatened to stab them if his name appears in the FIR.