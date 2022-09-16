Karnataka: Muslim United Forum to hold protests demanding justice for Masood, Fazil

As one of the accused in Mohammed Fazil’s murder case was granted bail on Thursday, Muslim United Forum along with 50 organisations will on Friday hold a protest in Karnataka, demanding justice for Masood and Fazil.

The accused in Fazil’s murder was identified as Harshit who allegedly provided shelter to the seven prime accused in the murder case. It is said that the victim’s father will also participate in the protests.

Harshit was arrested on August 17 for sheltering the seven prime accused. Fazil was hacked to death in Surathkal, Mangalore on July 28 in front of a clothing shop. The whole incident was captured on a CCTV camera. After hacking Fazil to death, the car was abandoned in Padubidri police station limits by killers.

Incidentally, he was murdered on the same day when state chief minister Basavaraj Bommai visited the family of BJP member Praveen Nettaru. On August 2, the Karnataka state police made a breakthrough by arresting all seven accused who were in Fazil’s murder. It is alleged that six of them belong to the Hindutva organization Bajrang Dal.

It is to be noted that no representative of the state government has visited either Fazil’s or Masood’s residence after the killings.